NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parents are now going to have more control over how their teenagers are using social media.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and other apps, is now adding new features designed to allow parents to oversee their teens’ internet use. This comes amid a teen mental health crisis that some experts are trying to excessive social media use.

The new tools will allow parents to check how much time their teens spend on Messenger, see updates on their contacts list, and view who can message them. On Instagram, parents will now be able to see how many friends their teen has, who they follow and who they are followed by.

“It is a very positive thing for children, given there has been concern about teens being on social media an inordinate amount of time, and now parents can be more involved. I think this will be a healthier situation for teens and parents,” said Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Gardere.

To help teens better manage time, Meta is introducing a take-a-break feature on Facebook. After 20 minutes on the app, teens will receive a message telling them to step away from the app and set daily time limits.

Kids may resist the new parental controls, but Gardere said it’s for their own good.

“The way to get a positive outcome from this is for parents to explain the importance of having parental control and this being more of a family project,” he said.

Kids should be pleased that the new parental supervision tools do not allow parents to see the messages their teens send to others. Meta has indicated it will roll out additional parental supervision tools over the next year.