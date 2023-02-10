MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another marijuana dispensary is set to open in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The weed dispensary will operate under a license by The Doe Store, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization the Doe Fund. The retail shop, which will be called “Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store,” will be operated in partnership with Harbour Community.

“We’re building a cannabis industry here in New York State that is equitable and delivers new resources to nonprofits that bring supportive services to our communities,” Hochul said in a statement on Friday. “This is the latest milestone in our efforts to grow the industry, while creating jobs and opportunity for those who, historically, have been disproportionately targeted for cannabis infractions.”

The store will be located at 62 East 13th St. – just a short walk from New York City’s two other legal weed dispensaries. Smacked LLC opened on Bleecker Street in January. Housing Works Cannabis Co. opened on Broadway at East 8th Street in December.

The Union Square Travel Agency weed dispensary plans to open its doors at noon on Monday. Regular store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.