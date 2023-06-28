MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Architects with the design team renovating Penn Station shared a preview of what the area will look like after construction is completed.

The renderings show a Penn Station filled with light – a stark contrast to what commuters currently face in the below-ground train station. The redesign also features plenty of seating and new food options for travelers.

The architects also shared previews of potential outdoor murals and a fountain near Amtrak.

The project is estimated to cost around $6 billion and it needs to clear a two-year environmental review period, the Daily News reported. It would then take another six years to complete.