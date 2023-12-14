NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several new legal recreational marijuana dispensaries are opening this month in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

There will be two new legal marijuana dispensaries opening in Manhattan, one in the Bronx, and one in Brooklyn. Additionally, there are new legal dispensaries opening on Long Island and in Westchester County.

New York’s legal dispensaries sell marijuana products that are grown and tested to meet the state’s safety standards. The new legal dispensaries are among a dozen locations set to open throughout the state of New York by the end of 2023, according to officials.

“This is going to be a busy and exciting month for New York cannabis as over a dozen licensees finally get the chance to open their doors for business,” New York State Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said in a statement.

Below is a list of locations throughout the state that have either recently opened or are set to open for business in the next few weeks. Any dates listed may be subject to change, state officials said.

New York City

The Bronx:

Hush – 2460 Williamsbridge Road Fl 1, Bronx 10469, (Opened on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023)

Brooklyn:

Grow Together – 2370 Coney Island Ave., Brooklyn 11223, (Opening Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023)

Manhattan:

Dagmar Cannabis – 412 W Broadway, New York 10012, (Opening on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023)

THC Herbal Care – 1412 Lexington Ave., New York 10128, (Tentative opening, Jan. 4, 2024)

Long Island

Happy Days – 105 Route 109, Farmingdale 11735, (Tentative opening on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023)

Westchester County

Elevate – 127 S Terrace Ave., Mount Vernon 10550, (Opened on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023)

North Country

The Highest Peak – Village of Potsdam, 5 Market St., Potsdam 13676, (Opened on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023)

The Firehaus – 7479 US Highway 11, Potsdam 13676, (Opened Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023)

Capital Region

420 Bliss – 740 Hoosick St., Brunswick 12180, (Opened on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023)

Capital District Wellness – 997 Central Ave. Suite 200, Albany 12205, (Opened on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023)

Amsterdam Cannabis – 1451 State Highway 5S, Amsterdam 12010, (Opened on Friday, Dec. 9, 2023)

Western New York

Premier Earth Corp – 1297 Hertel Ave., Buffalo 14216, (Opened on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023)

Finger Lakes

MJ Dispensary – 900 Jefferson Rd Ste 902, Rochester 14623, (Opened on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023)

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.