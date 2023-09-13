NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to crack down on telemarketing phone calls.

The legislation increases the penalties for unsolicited sales calls in the state. The new law nearly doubles the fine from the $11,000 fee set in 2004 to $20,000.

The fine would apply to individuals or businesses that call numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry.

It builds on legislation passed in 2022 that requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list.