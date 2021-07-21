New law designed to help out of work NYers find resources

NEW YORK — A newly passed law is designed to help out-of-work New Yorkers get access to resources they may need.

The law, written by State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, will require the Department of Labor to connect anyone applying for unemployment benefits with additional information on food, rent, mortgage and utility support they might need.

“We saw record numbers of people needing more help,” Sen. Hinchey told PIX11 News. “It’s on us to make government work better and more efficiently for people.”

According to state statistics, the unemployment rate in New York City was 10.1% in June of 2020. While the rate is lower than the peak reached during the height of the pandemic, it’s still significantly above the 3.4% jobless rate in the city in February of 2020.

“People are still struggling,” said Sen. Hinchey.

Some of the recent job growth in New York City has been due to a revival of the leisure and hospitality industries, according to the Department of Labor.

Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance cautions the industry’s rebound has been a slow one.

“We are still 120,000 jobs short in our city’s restaurants and bars today than we were pre-pandemic,” Rigie said.