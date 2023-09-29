NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey’s gas tax is set to go up this weekend by nearly a penny per gallon.

The state will collect just more than 42 cents per gallon and more than 49 cents on diesel starting Sunday.

The increase makes it the seventh-highest rate in the country.

A state law enacted in 2016 requires the rate to be adjusted each October to ensure funding for infrastructure improvements.

