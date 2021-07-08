Young couple beloved by their community perish in four-alarm blaze

TEANECK, N.J. — A community is deep in mourning after a beloved young couple died in a four-alarm house fire in Teaneck.

Delton Brown, 32, and his wife, Amoyah, 29, were active in their church, and led programs for young people, among many other community activities.

“During the pandemic,” said their next-door neighbor, who asked that her name not be used, “they made us masks when we ran out. They were the neighbors that you want to live next to.”

Local fire department officials said that a fire broke out on the second floor of the three-story home where the couple lived, on Arlington Avenue. Their bedroom was on the third story, which is where firefighters found their bodies.

The couple was very active in their church, Westside Worship Center, in Englewood, about a mile from their home.

The co-pastors of the church were on scene outside of the Browns’ home on Thursday morning to help comfort neighbors.

Deadly NJ house fire: 2 killed in Teaneck blaze, officials say

Rev. Glynis Christian co-pastors with her husband, Bishop Winston Christian.

Rev. Christian talked about Delton Brown fulfilling many key roles in their church community.

“He takes the kids to college. He picks them up,” Rev. Christian said in an interview. “We go to convention. He drives us to convention. He sets up the musical [ministry]. He’s the main man in our audio visual department. He’s our treasurer.”

The couple were married by Bishop Christian five years ago, but just four days ago, they had been in church together, as they’d been every Sunday. The bishop said that he’d given them a special blessing.

“[I] prayed over them,” he said, “anointed them with oil, and just declare things over their lives.”

“And this is Thursday,” he continued, “and they’re gone.”

The couple had been with other church members and friends at a cookout on Monday, as well, which was the last time many people in the community had been able to spend time with them.

Deadly NJ house fire: 2 killed in Teaneck blaze, officials say

At the scene on Thursday, people who’d known the Browns cried, some held their heads in their hands, and they generally showed that they were devastated.

However, they also pointed out that the husband, a banker, and the wife, an adjunct professor at the local community college, had given so much in their lives, that people were grateful to have known them.

“It’s not the length of your time,” said Rev. Christian. “It’s what you do with the time that is given. And they have certainly impact the home, they have impact the community, they have impact the church, they have impact individual life. So I say, ‘May their soul rest in peace.'”