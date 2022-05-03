OCEAN CITY, N.J. (PIX 11)– A worker died Monday morning after falling from a Ferris wheel at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a popular Jersey Shore amusement park, according to the park’s president and an NJ.com report.

The man was an employee of a subcontractor working at the site, said President Jay Gillian in a statement.

“We are cooperating with all proper authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident,” Gillian said.

The Ocean City Fire Department responded to the scene at 10:32 a.m. for a subcontractor who fell from a lift on the Ferris wheel, according to NJ.com. The man was identified as Robert W. Sanger, 62, per the report.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Gillian said in the statement.