PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — With four kids to worry about and a business housed right in her home in Passaic, lead exposure is the last thing Maltie Bhokal wants to worry about.

“I was very, very concerned about this, so I was happy this is being done,” Bhokal said.

The homeowner is among the first on Sherman Avenue to get her lead pipes removed and replaced in what’s part of a countywide undertaking being spearheaded by Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC).

It’s happening a year after Gov. Phil Murphy signed historic legislation that aimed to eliminate the state’s estimated 350,000 lead service lines.

In Passaic County alone, PVWC will replace approximately 6,500 lead service lines. Roughly 11,000 additional lines with unknown material are also being inspected.

The $37 million project will take two years to complete at no charge to customers.

According to officials, the main pipe replacement can happen in less than a day. Ninety days later, crews will return to complete any outstanding restoration.

For homeowners who want to find out if their property has a lead service line, which would put them on the list to get it replaced, they could head over to the Passaic Valley Water Commission website and plug in their address.