CARTERET, NJ (PIX11) — Police in New Jersey asked for help identifying a woman whose remains were found on the shore of the Carteret Waterfront Park.

The unidentified body was found on Feb. 2, New Jersey State Police said. NJSP’s Mussing Persons Unit is working with the state police Human Trafficking Unit and with local officers.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s. She’s believe to be of Middle Eastern decent. Police said she was 5’6” tall, and weighed around 125 lbs.

The woman was wearing white Adidas sneakers, black Addidas pants and a dark grey hoodie layered under a black jacket.

Police release a facial reconstruction sketch of the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sean Gusrang of the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at (609) 882-2000 x 2554 or email at sean.gusrang@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.