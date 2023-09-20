PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Four members of a family are fighting for their lives after a house fire in Paterson on Wednesday.

Flames broke out early in the morning on Madison Avenue, seriously hurting multiple people, including kids. The fire claimed the lives of two dogs that were in the home.

The two-alarm fire sent four people — two adults and two children — to the hospital with critical injuries. City officials told PIX11 News an 8-year-old was flown to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, while an infant was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

One woman inside the home, Amelia Fermin, was woken up by her niece.

“She opened the door and told me, ‘Tia, there’s a fire in the house, get out!’ I wake up and I couldn’t react right away, and she yelled, ‘Tia, get out of the house there’s a fire!’ Then I came to the back, rushed, then I saw the girls. I was so happy,” said Fermin.

In total, 13 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the New Jersey American Red Cross.

City officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.