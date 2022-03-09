NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A woman from Louisiana traveling through Newark Liberty International Airport was arrested Tuesday after a TSA officer found a loaded gun magazine in her luggage, according to officials.

The TSA officer spotted a .40 caliber gun and a gun magazine loaded with five bullets inside one of the woman’s carry-on bags at a checkpoint X-ray monitor, TSA officials said Wednesday. The woman told officials she was running late for her flight and did not have enough time to put her weapon in a checked bag. Thomas Carter, the TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey, said running late is “no excuse” to not check dangerous firearms before arriving at a TSA checkpoint.

“If you want to transport your gun for your flight, you need to take the time to properly pack it, just like you take the time to pack your other items for a trip,” Carter said.

Police arrested the woman on weapons charges, according to officials.

According to the TSA, officers found 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide last year and 86% of them were loaded. The woman’s gun was the third firearm confiscated at the Newark airport so far this year.