Woman steals police cruiser in Trenton, totals it in crash: police

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman stole a police car in New Jersey’s capital city and led law enforcement on a chase through a nearby township before she crashed and was arrested, police said.

The police cruiser was parked on a street in downtown Trenton when it was taken shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

The woman drove the vehicle north on Route 29 into Hopewell Township with law enforcement in pursuit before crashing into a utility pole, officials said.

The 30-year-old Morris Plains woman was taken into a custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries said not to be life-threatening, according to police.