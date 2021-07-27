Woman shot, killed at Jersey City gun violence vigil, mayor says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A woman was shot and killed while attending a vigil for a victim of gun violence in Jersey City early Tuesday morning, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

Police were called to the scene on Grant Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive just before 1 a.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Felicia Stewart, 30, was found with gunshot wounds to her back and taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, officials said.

Stewart was in a crowd that had gathered to mourn a young man who was a victim of gun violence over the weekend when someone opened fire on the group, according to the mayor.

“Our heart breaks as a city as these are young people with their entire lives ahead of them, and I see firsthand the broken families and broken friendships that these shootings leave behind,” Fulop said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Let’s think about these young people in our community and embrace them closely as it’s really the only way we’ll see a brighter tomorrow.”

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.