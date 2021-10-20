NEW JERSEY — A woman was sexually assaulted my an armed man while walking near a New Jersey State Park last month and authorities believe it may be tied to another attack.

It happened on Sept. 28 in the area of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on the border of Plainsboro and South Brunswick Townships, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigation determined a woman was walking on a path adjacent to the canal between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. when she was approached by an armed man.

The suspect then moved the woman to another location on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border where she was sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

Officials believe the incident has similarities to a sexual assault that occurred in Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township in Somerset County on July 18.

Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is described to be a man between 40 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark baseball cap. He is believed to have been riding a bike.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732)329-4646. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com.