Woman sexually assaulted in NJ state park; believed to be tied to another attack

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ sex assault suspect

Authorities released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in NJ Sept. 28, 2021 (Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office)

NEW JERSEY — A woman was sexually assaulted my an armed man while walking near a New Jersey State Park last month and authorities believe it may be tied to another attack.

It happened on Sept. 28 in the area of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on the border of Plainsboro and South Brunswick Townships, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigation determined a woman was walking on a path adjacent to the canal between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. when she was approached by an armed man.

The suspect then moved the woman to another location on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border where she was sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

Officials believe the incident has similarities to a sexual assault that occurred in Duke Island Park in Bridgewater Township in Somerset County on July 18.

Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is described to be a man between 40 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark baseball cap. He is believed to have been riding a bike.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at (732)329-4646. Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Paterson mayor talks school security, putting off-duty officers in schools

In-person early voting in New Jersey begins this weekend

Small Business Spotlight: G’Lux Salon & Keratin Bar in Totowa, NJ

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

NJ hits vax or test deadline for school, state workers

NJ’s vaccine-or-test mandate begins, with legal challenge and vendor problem Murphy says state will ‘sort out’

More New Jersey

Crime

Pickup truck fleeing police slams into car, killing driver, near Long Island Expressway

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

‘God rest the man's soul’: Neighbors shocked after 81-year-old found dead in NJ home

Some subway crimes increase as riders return

Delivery man slain in Manhattan supported devastated family in Bangladesh

Suspect identified after police shootout in Brooklyn with New Rochelle cops

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter