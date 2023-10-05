PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A woman on a scooter was hit and killed when a van jumped a sidewalk in New Jersey on Thursday, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

The incident happened near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway in Paterson, officials said. The driver may be in custody, the mayor said.

The circumstances of the accident were not immediately clear.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed a dark-colored van jumping a curb and hitting a fence as a pedestrian ran for cover.

No other information was immediately available.