NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Newark that left a woman unconscious on Saturday.

The woman was walking on the 300 block of South 6th Street around 7 p.m. when she attacked and then blacked out, according to police.

When the victim eventually came to, she had no idea what happened to her, and none of her personal items were taken, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.orgNewark Police Division.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.