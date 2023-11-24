NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A man wanted for allegedly killing a woman on Thanksgiving is still at large, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elizabeth Police Officers responded to Mravlag Manor for a report of a homicide early Thursday morning, officials said. Authorities found 30-year-old Victoria Myers, dead at the scene.

The suspect, who police identified as Gerard Manning, 30, of Elizabeth is facing several charges including first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons offenses in connection to the incident, officials said.

Police have not yet apprehended Manning.

This is an ongoing active investigation, and anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-337-0807 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Tom Gaines at 908-418-6434.

