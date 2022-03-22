LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (PIX11) — A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death at a residence in Little Ferry on Tuesday, Bergen County authorities said.

Little Ferry police officers responded to a home on Sand Hill Court around 4 p.m. after a 911 call reported that a person there had been stabbed, authorities said. When police arrived, they found Omelly Dominguez dead from a gunshot wound.

Police took a suspect into custody. The suspect is believed to be the only person involved in the homicide, authorities said.

Additional information about the homicide will be released at a later time, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.