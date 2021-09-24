Woman escapes from man who said he’d kill her after sexual assault, ‘terroristic threats’

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he knew and making terroristic threats against her while holding her against her will, according to authorities.

Matthew Harries, 29, faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal restraint and terroristic threats, officials said.

Authorities said Harries sexually and physically assaulted a woman “with whom he was familiar.” He also threatened to kill her, officials said, though the woman was able to escape.

Harries was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Hackensack, officials said.

