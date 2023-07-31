NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A woman died hours after she was found unconscious near the Rutgers University campus in Newark Saturday, police said Monday.

Jaleila Wilson, 42, was found unresponsive in front of a university building on Bleecker Street at around 12:41 p.m., authorities said. Wilson suffered a cardiac arrest while in the hospital and died at around 4:30 p.m.

It was unclear if Wilson was affiliated with Rutgers.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.