Woman, child found dead in NJ pond, authorities say

New Jersey

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

BOONTON, N.J. — An adult woman and an 11-year-old child were found dead in a New Jersey body of water Tuesday officials said, with another young child found alive at the scene.

Authorities investigated the discovery at Boonton Pond where the bodies were found Tuesday at about 5:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park for a report of an unattended child, a 6-year-old boy crying for his mother, officials said.

When searching the area, they discovered the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The unattended boy was found unharmed, police said.

The identities of the individuals had not been released as of early Wednesday morning and their relationship was unclear.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?