HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A woman was attacked while walking along a street in Highland Park, police said on Thursday.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of Raritan and North Second avenues when she was attacked by a man at around 4 a.m. on June 5, officials said.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 20 to 21 years old, of small build and with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or with surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department at (732) 572-3800 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3600. Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or may access the Crime Stoppers website at middlesextips.com.