Woman arrested in Jersey City arson that damaged 3 buildings: prosecutor

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A woman accused of setting a fire that damaged three buildings and displaced a dozen Jersey City families earlier this month has been arrested, prosecutors said.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office announced the arrest of the 62-year-old suspect in a brief statement on social media Friday without providing details.

The announcement came hours after authorities asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the June 17 blaze but a total of 33 people were displaced.

Prosecutors said the suspect will face charges from the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force of second-degree aggravated arson and second-degree causing widespread damage.

