Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of 87-year-old father, girlfriend in NJ home

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sherry Lee Heffernan

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of her father and his girlfriend in his Surf City, NJ home (Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

SURF CITY, N.J. — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend were found fatally stabbed in his southern New Jersey home during the weekend.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Tuesday.

Police responded to a residence on North Seventh Street around 4 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check and found John Enders, 87, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The medical examiner determined Monday that Enders died of multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma, ruling it a homicide, according to the prosecutor’s office. A post-mortem exam for Pitoy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The victims were in a relationship. Enders owned the residence and Pitoy stayed with him regularly, authorities said.

Investigation determined Enders’ daughter, Heffernan, was responsible for both their deaths, according to Billhimer. 

Heffernan was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police at her residence in Landenberg, authorities said.

The motive was not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NJ leaders take on 'Mayors Vaccine Challenge'

'The Boss' gets own exhibit in Newark museum

Paterson mayor: 'Unappetizing' school lunches being addressed immediately

‘Unacceptable’: Disturbing school lunch in Paterson prompts response from MLK’s daughter

COVID at NJ school district forces nearly 900 students, staff to quarantine

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter