Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of 87-year-old father, girlfriend in NJ home

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of her father and his girlfriend in his Surf City, NJ home (Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

SURF CITY, N.J. — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend were found fatally stabbed in his southern New Jersey home during the weekend.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Tuesday.

Police responded to a residence on North Seventh Street around 4 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check and found John Enders, 87, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The medical examiner determined Monday that Enders died of multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma, ruling it a homicide, according to the prosecutor’s office. A post-mortem exam for Pitoy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The victims were in a relationship. Enders owned the residence and Pitoy stayed with him regularly, authorities said.

Investigation determined Enders’ daughter, Heffernan, was responsible for both their deaths, according to Billhimer.

Heffernan was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police at her residence in Landenberg, authorities said.

The motive was not immediately disclosed.