Dozens of animals were found in a truck in New Jersey, police said. (Photos courtesy of Eleventh Hour Rescue)

NEWTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A Virginia woman allegedly left dozens of dead and alive animals in an abandoned truck in a New Jersey strip mall Monday, authorities said.

Police found more than 40 dead cats and dogs stuffed in trash bags in the bed of a Chevy Silverado in the parking lot of the Sussex County Mall on Hampton Road in Newton at around 4:45 p.m., according to police. The troopers also found 25 living cats and dogs in the vehicle and 13 other animals in crates in the bed of the truck, authorities said.

The truck’s owner, Lynn Leonard, 53, was arrested after showing up at the scene, police said. She was charged with animal cruelty and released until her next court date.

The surviving animals were taken to various hospitals and shelters in the state. The dogs and cats were found soaked in feces, urine, and animal remains, according to Eleventh Hour Rescue. The group took in four of the animals, including a 17-year-old chihuahua.

“The stench of this vehicle could be smelt from down the road. We were hands-on pulling out these terrified dogs from this truck all night as they did anything they could to hide from the world and our lungs are still burning from inhaling the fumes,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “We pulled out garbage bag after garbage bag of deceased animals individually packed away, mostly tiny newborn kittens & puppies.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.