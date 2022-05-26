CLIFTON, NJ (PIX11) — A woman allegedly told two hijab-wearing teens to go back to their country during a New Jersey nail salon dispute, officials said Thursday.

Nancy B. Jones allegedly struck the 13-year-old victim in the head during the April 30 Clifton incident, authorities said. She approached the girl and a 15-year-old victim “in a harassing and tumultuous manner.”

A warrant was issued for Jones, 59, police said. She turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon and police arrested her on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, bias intimidation, simple assault and harassment.

Jones was scheduled to be in court on Thursday afternoon. Her charges were referred to

the Passaic County Grand Jury.