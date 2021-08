FAIR LAWN, NJ — Officers rescued an 86-year-old woman stuck in a rabbit cage in Fair Lawn on Sunday, police said.

Police headed to a multi-resident senior housing building on River Road just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman stuck in a rabbit cage.

Officials said they did not know how long the woman was in the cage.

After officers released the woman, she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.