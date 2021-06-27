Woman, 78, found dead in NJ unit after 3-hour standoff

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was found dead in an apartment after a three-hour standoff with another resident.

Jersey City police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a person on the fourth floor of an apartment building, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said.

A 53-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the apartment and wouldn’t allow officers inside, prosecutors said. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman allowed officers in and they found a 78-year-old woman dead.

The other woman, who also resides in the unit, was detained.