Woman, 78, found dead in NJ unit after 3-hour standoff

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman was found dead in an apartment after a three-hour standoff with another resident.

Jersey City police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a person on the fourth floor of an apartment building, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said.

A 53-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the apartment and wouldn’t allow officers inside, prosecutors said. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman allowed officers in and they found a 78-year-old woman dead.

The other woman, who also resides in the unit, was detained.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Anti-vax protesters march outside 'Springsteen on Broadway' debut

'Springsteen on Broadway' brings back the Great White Way

NJ voting rights summit focuses on young people

Newark native Michaela Jaé Rodriguez reflects on transgender representation in Hollywood and her new single, "Something to Say"

Newark launches ambitious economic recovery plan to help small business

Yankee great Yogi Berra honored with USPS Forever Stamp

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter