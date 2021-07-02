Woman, 75, injured in Paterson shooting: authorities

PATERSON, N.J. — Shots were fired on a New Jersey street Thursday afternoon, injuring a 75-year-old woman, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of 12th Avenue and East 27th Street in Paterson, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

When they arrived, police found the 75-year-old woman with a gunshot wound about two avenues away. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Her condition was not disclosed, but authorities said the gunshot wound was “non-fatal.”

It was not immediately known if the victim was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.