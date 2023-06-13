BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his own daughter in a Bayonne apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

Police said they got a call of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. of gunshots in an apartment on Avenue E. When police arrived, they found Keyanna Brown, 27, with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to police. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene around midnight.

Keyanna Brown’s father, Errol Brown, 52, of Bayonne, was arrested on charges of murder and possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to police.