DUMONT, N.J. (PIX11) — Inside her 600-square foot workshop in Dumont, Michele Petrillo was hard at work.

For nearly three decades, she has been filling, wrapping and shipping gift baskets all over the world. Her New Jersey-based company, “Baskets N Beyond” has a basket for nearly every occasion.

And with the war in Ukraine and the ongoing refugee crisis weighing on her mind, the business owner decided to do a Google search. What she found was Roshen, a Ukrainian business she said Russia has been trying to suppress since 2013.

The Ukrainian-based company produces a number of sweets like chocolates, toffee and wafers — all products Petrillo started stocking up on. The goal, she said, was simple: help her fellow business owners abroad.

“I decided to work with them and start importing stuff, Ukrainian food products,” she said. “Even though I am a small business, this will keep money flowing into them and people could keep their jobs.”

With five Roshen factories based in Ukraine, Petrillo is hopeful that her effort will make an impact, whether it be big or small. She’s already sold 100 “Made in Ukraine” baskets. She doesn’t make any profit from the sales, only selling the baskets for what she paid for them. Her plan is to keep selling the baskets for as long as gets the products.

“I just wish I could do more,” she told PIX11 News.