WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) – It was a hero’s welcome for Sorianny Vasquez.

At 6 years old, she’s already shown more bravery than many will have to in their entire lives. She dreams of following in her mom’s footsteps and becoming a police officer. On Wednesday, West New York Police and Make-A-Wish decided to make her wish come true.

Arriving at headquarters with an honor guard, she began her day with her partner, Officer Melissa Veloz.

“I’m so excited for her,” said Veloz, who has been on the force for a little more than a year. “I’m very happy for her. It’s very emotional. I can’t hold it in.”

Sorianny was sworn in, photographed for her police ID, checked out a police motorcycle, and even helped take down a would-be thief.

“I arrested a bad guy,” Sorianny told PIX11’s Jim Vasil.

But her day wasn’t done; a flyby and visit from the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit was the perfect ending to her first day on duty.

“Actually, seeing the helicopter was amazing. What was more amazing was seeing her face,” said Ana Castano, Sorianny’s mother and soon-to-be West New York police officer.

Each day in the academy, she thinks of her three children, especially Sorianny, who was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disease, a rare disease of the liver, when she was just six months old.

“It’s been a rough ride, battle, between going back and forth with hospitals and her condition,” said Castano.

After a successful liver transplant, sorianny’s outlook is positive.

“It’s been great,” said Castano. “She’s been stable. She’s been amazing, and we’re so grateful.”

As Ana is about to graduate from the academy, she is Sorianny’s hero, but not just because she will wear the badge – she is her hero simply because she is her mom.

“She has fun with me,” said Sorianny.