CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. (PIX11) — The snow plows in Morris County, New Jersey are hitting the road as a snowstorm makes its way through the tri-state area.

Early Tuesday morning, New Jersey county trucks were loading salt and taking off to de-ice the slippery streets. About an inch of fluffy snow fell overnight, according to weather reports.

NJ’s Department of Transportation warned residents on social media about the storm, posting “Prepare for snowy conditions during the morning commute. Go slow, use caution and plan extra travel time to get to your destination safely.”

Gov. Phil Murphy also warned New Jersey residents on Monday saying, ” We are expecting heavy snowfall tonight and throughout the day tomorrow, especially in Northwest New Jersey. Icy roads are extremely dangerous. Stay off the roads if possible and be safe!”

Plow drivers anticipate a steady stream of income thanks to Tuesday’s storm, after two years of little to no snow.