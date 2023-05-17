FILE PHOTO: Cards used to select Powerball and other lottery numbers sit on the counter at a 7-Eleven store.

TRENTON (PIX11) — One lucky individual won more than $290,000 in Sunday’s Cash 5 ticket drawing held in New Jersey.

The winning ticket was sold at the Utopia Deli cafe located on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. The store which sold the winning ticket will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers for Sunday’s drawing were 03 09 14 27 37. The prize value is $293,776.

“Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

Another lucky individual matched four of the five numbers needed to win the Powerball jackpot. The ticket was sold at Sun’s Market on Juliustown Road in Browns Mills, Burlington County.

The winning numbers for that drawing, which took place Saturday, were 03, 15, 20, 23, and 46. The Red Powerball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The unknown winner took home a prize valued at $50,000.

Other New Jersey players took home an estimated total of $134,256 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The next drawing for the Powerball will be held Wednesday. The estimated jackpot is $146 million and the estimated cash value is $78.2 million.

Winners have up to one calendar year from the time of the drawing to claim their prize.