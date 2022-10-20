NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A winning $2,000,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Union County, and a $1,000,000 ticket was sold in Middlesex County for the Oct. 19 drawing.

The two tickets matched all five of the white balls from Wednesday. The $2M was a $1M ticket, but it was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, which doubled the prize. The tickets were sold at the following stores:

NJ Lottery

Union County ($2,000,000): Krauszer’s Food Store, 727 Central Avenue, Westfield

Middlesex County ($1,000,000): Sunny Mart Food Store, 301-3 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.

Three other tickets matched four out of five white balls, winning $50,000. Those tickets were sold in the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38122, 735-749 Cedar Lane, Teaneck

Ocean County: News Plus, 620 Mule Rd., Toms River

Salem County: Woodstown Conoco, 1170 Route 40, Pilesgrove

The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10, and the Power Play was 3X.

Players that choose the Double Play option on their tickets are eligible for an additional Double Play drawing. The Double Play drawing was: 04, 24, 32, 55, and 59, and the red Double Play Power Ball number was 13.

48,895 New Jersey players won prizes ranging from $4 to $300, totaling an estimated $288,430. The Powerball jackpot has increased to $550,000,000 for the drawing on Oct. 22.