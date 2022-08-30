JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Two window washers were saved as their scaffolding equipment became twisted outside the 16th floor of the Liberty Towers in Jersey City.

Firefighters ran up to the 16th floor where the two people were stuck around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a news release, the scaffolding equipment got twisted by forceful winds. The equipment broke a window on the 16th floor. That’s where firefighters were able to rescue the two workers pulling them into safety through the broken window.

The equipment was secured from the 19th floor, three floors above where the workers were stuck. No one was injured.