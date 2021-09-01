Wild videos show probable tornado in NJ

MULLICA HILL, NJ — With a tornado warning in effect, people across Mullica Hill in New Jersey tweeted wild videos of a probable tornado.

“Tornado has been observed with this warning,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Please take shelter now!”

Video shows the giant, grey mass move across Mullica Hill. Tornado warnings and watches were issued across the state as remnants of Ida drenched the region.

Just after 7 p.m., the National Weather Service warned a confirmed tornado in the Burlington area was going to cross into southern Bucks County.

Take a look at some of the videos: