NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey residents greeted Gov. Phil Murphy’s legal marijuana sales announcement with both excitement and confusion.

He said sales would start April 21: one day after 4/20, a day known for celebrating marijuana. But New Jersey actually had a good reason for waiting until after 4/20.

“Selecting 4/20 for opening day would have presented unmanageable logistical challenges for patients and other buyers, surrounding communities, and for municipalities,” a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission said. “Regulators and industry representatives agreed that it was not feasible.”

Only 13 locations were set to be opened on Thursday. They’re dispensaries that had been open to medical marijuana sales, but had enough cannabis in stock to open their doors more broadly.

Still, many wondered if maybe the April 21 start day was a late April Fools’ Day joke. After all, Murphy’s marijuana announcement came not long after he announced New Jersey’s state bird was the middle finger.

Those interested in buying marijuana on Thursday need to be 21 or older. State officials do not yet have a timeline on when additional dispensaries will open their doors for sales. For now, Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown said patience will be key.