NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Customers in New Jersey interested in buying recreational marijuana will have their choice of just 13 dispensaries when legal sales begin on Thursday.

Only New Jersey residents and visitors 21 or older will be eligible to purchase marijuana. Officials said the locations, which had been open to medical marijuana sales, had enough cannabis in stock to open their doors more broadly. The sites are spread across New Jersey, but New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown said he anticipated they’d each be very busy.

“The dispensaries have assured us that they are ready to meet the demand without disrupting patient access, and with minimal impact on the surrounding communities, but patience will be key to a good opening day,” Brown said.

Dispensary locations in North Jersey:

Apothecarium, 1865 Springfield, Avenue, Maplewood

Apothecarium, 55 South Main Street, Phillipsburg

Ascend Wellness, 174 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park

RISE, 26-48 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield

RISE, 196 3rd Avenue, #3C, Paterson

Dispensary locations in Central Jersey:

Zen Leaf, 117 Sprint Street, Elizabeth

Zen Leaf, 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Dispensary locations in South Jersey:

The Botanist, 100 Century Drive, Egg Harbor Township

The Botanist, 2090 N Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1692 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford – 5 PM Open for recreational

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1062 North Delsea Drive, Vineland – 5 PM Open for recreational

Curaleaf, 640 Creek Road, Bellmawr

Curaleaf, 4237 US-130 South, Edgewater Park

Consumers should check the websites of the approved retailers for specific information on hours of operation.