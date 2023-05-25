Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Chaos and pandemonium will descend on MetLife Stadium during Memorial Day weekend when Taylor Swift takes the stage for three sold-out shows.

The superstar is bringing “The Eras Tour” to East Rutherford starting Friday night. But stadium organizers have already warned Swifties not to show up to the event without concert tickets and when to buy merchandise.

Tickets for the exorbitant show are still costly, ranging from $1,700 to a whopping $124,000 on SeatGeek. In previous tour stops, fans without tickets were crowding parking lots to hear Swift sing.

Here is everything you need to know before heading to the concert:

When are the concerts?

The shows begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the parking lots open at 12:30 p.m. The merchandise area will be in Lot E. Tickets are required to access the lots.

When and where to buy merchandise

Fans can still snag tour merch at MetLife Stadium on Thursday despite not having a coveted ticket to this weekend’s shows but may encounter long lines. The stadium announced on Twitter its merch store would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drivers can park for free in Lots F and G.

What to bring to the show

Concertgoers should expect tight security and screenings at the shows. The stadium released a list of items that are allowed into the concert, including posters smaller than 11 x 17 inches, non-professional cameras, portable chargers, and factory water/soft drinks that are 20 oz. or less.

For a list of prohibited items, check here.

How to get to MetLife Stadium

For fans who opt to take public transportation, the best bet will take buses and NJ transit trains. The coach buses will leave Port Authority in Midtown starting at 3:30 p.m. and rail service from Secaucus begins at 4:07 p.m., organizers said.