NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Swatting incidents of active shooters have been happening all around high schools in New Jersey Friday.

What is swatting? It’s the act of making a prank call to the emergency services in order to bring several armed police officers to a specific place.

New Jersey State Police released a statement on their Facebook page regarding the statewide threats:

The New Jersey State Police has been made aware of numerous active shooter threats targeting various school districts throughout the state. Several schools have been placed on lockdown and after thorough investigations by local, state, and county authorities, the threats have proven to be unfounded. The Regional Operations Intelligence Center is currently monitoring the situation and has not deemed any of the threats as credible. The State Police and our law enforcement partners take all threats seriously and will utilize every asset at our disposal to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, administrators, and the public. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s office said calls started coming in around 10 a.m., claiming it is happening all across the state.

There were three instances of swatting within Ocean County. They happened in Toms River, Barnegat and Jackson. OCS told PIX11 News the call into Barnegat High School caused a school lockdown as police cleared the school. Jackson Liberty High School also received a swatting call.

Police are continuing to investigate these swatting incidents that are happening across New Jersey.