What is New Jersey getting out of the stimulus bill?

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, left, and New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy, right, listen as Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, discusses policy priorities for New Jersey Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The three Democrats discussed issues including gun safety, health care, transportation and the federal tax reform bill currently in Congress. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

NEW YORK — New Jersey, especially the northern part of the state, was one of the early epicenters for the first coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The state’s cut of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed the House of Representatives Wednesday and scheduled to be signed into law Friday will be close to $10.2 billion. That’s eighth in terms of money out of the 50 states in the union. But what is that money for?

In addition to the $1,400 stimulus checks, the American Rescue Plan contains $360 billion in state and local aid to help keep essential workers on the job, assist struggling families and small businesses, and make critical investments in infrastructure, according to a joint Wednesday statement from Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both Democrats who voted for the plan. The state itself will receive approximately $6.434 billion plus another $189 million to expand broadband internet across the state. An additional $1.823 billion will be split among the 21 county governments and $1.741 billion divided among all 565 cities and municipalities.

The funds are meant for state and local governments to pay off expenses related to COVID, cover lost revenues from the pandemic to maintain critical services and avoid layoffs to essential workers, as well as providing additional assistance to residents and small business. There are all funds for education, water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

“Our state and local governments have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. As a result, they have borne the brunt of the economic pain and desperately need help,” Sen. Menendez said. “This badly needed federal funding will not just keep the lights on at city hall, it will also help our communities get more vaccines in people’s arms, keep our first responders, teachers and other essential workers on the job, maintain our infrastructure and critical services, help our small businesses stay afloat, and put us on a smoother path towards economic recovery after the pandemic.”

“In the midst of the greatest public health and economic crises of our lifetimes, it is unacceptable New Jersey schools, hospitals, small businesses, and workers faced the additional threat of budgetary shortfalls,” added Sen. Booker. “With state and local governments across our country facing the painful decisions of potentially laying off thousands of police officers, firefighters, teachers, and other essential workers, and cutting essential services, the full support of our federal government has never been more important to fight this pandemic. The federal funding in this COVID relief package will help provide the relief that New Jerseyans desperately need, and I was proud to work with Sen. Menendez in getting it across the finish line.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell, a North Jersey Democrat who voted for the bill, also highlighted that the bill provided provisions for things like unemployment insurance lasting through September; expanded child tax credits; support for pension plans and student loan forgiveness; expanding tax credits related to Obamacare; grants for firefighters; money for vaccines, testing and tracing; increased SNAP benefits; rental and housing assistance; and paid leave for federal and postal workers, among other things.

“At moments of enormous national crisis, government has risen to the moment. The American Rescue Plan does so once more,” said Rep. Pascrell. “This is one of the most significant pieces of legislation Congress will pass this generation.”

What follows is the amount of money each county and town in the Garden State is scheduled to receive from the stimulus bill, according to Sens. Menendez and Booker, as well as Rep. Pascrell

Atlantic County ($106.67 million, $51.14 million of it to county government)

Absecon $866,211.64 Atlantic City $33,340,049.27 Brigantine $849,708.63 Buena Vista $708,745.41 Buena $420,826.80 Corbin City $48,232.02 Egg Harbor City $398,036.92 Egg Harbor Twp. $4,150,212.72 Estell Manor $169,843.49 Folsom $174,362.18 Galloway $3,498,834.93 Hamilton Twp. $2,529,086.53 Hammonton $1,368,767.64 Linwood $654,030.07 Longport $83,595.61 Margate $576,131.92 Mullica $575,247.83 Northfield $788,902.89 Pleasantville $1,979,280.84 Port Republic $103,340.29 Somers Point $999,414.52 Ventnor City $972,007.74 Weymouth $278,488.32

Bergen County ($259.7 million, $91.572 million going to county government)

Allendale $661,495.72 Alpine $181,140.20 Bergenfield $2,684,391.66 Bogota $818,765.49 Carlstadt $602,359.92 Cliffside Park $2,567,102.39 Closter $836,054.36 Cresskill $851,476.81 Demarest $480,748.45 Dumont $1,720,635.42 East Rutherford $951,575.44 Edgewater $1,312,775.28 Elmwood Park $1,961,304.34 Emerson $746,171.88 Englewood Cliffs $525,935.26 Englewood $2,789,991.28 Fair Lawn $3,231,446.84 Fairview $1,393,816.86 Fort Lee $3,792,254.54 Franklin Lakes $1,092,243.96 Garfield $3,123,980.80 Glen Rock $1,150,004.51 Hackensack $4,340,684.98 Harrington Park $464,638.36 Hasbrouck Heights $1,178,000.69 Haworth $333,301.90 Hillsdale $1,012,479.41 Ho-Ho-Kus $399,313.94 Leonia $887,528.03 Little Ferry $1,054,915.72 Lodi $2,391,659.66 Lyndhurst $2,251,285.83 Mahwah $2,573,683.95 Maywood $944,404.49 Midland Park $708,843.64 Montvale $841,850.06 Moonachie $265,423.44 New Milford $1,613,857.01 North Arlington $1,540,575.78 Northvale $483,990.11 Norwood $569,059.20 Oakland $1,269,749.57 Old Tappan $578,980.66 Oradell $798,726.12 Palisades Park $2,034,880.27 Paramus $2,579,970.81 Park Ridge $854,030.85 Ramsey $1,462,088.24 Ridgefield Park $1,267,293.77 Ridgefield $1,097,352.04 Ridgewood $2,461,306.30 River Edge $1,123,285.34 River Vale $980,750.40 Rochelle Park $547,055.19 Rockleigh $51,964.84 Rutherford $1,797,944.18 Saddle Brook $1,332,225.26 Saddle River $311,690.81 South Hackensack $239,195.44 Teaneck $3,957,186.43 Tenafly $1,419,750.16 Teterboro $6,679.79 Upper Saddle River $805,995.30 Waldwick $992,931.20 Wallington $1,129,179.28 Washington $901,378.78 Westwood $1,088,216.44 Wood-Ridge $912,970.18 Woodcliff Lake $573,577.89 Wyckoff $1,664,741.30

Burlington County ($130.11 million, $86.37 million going to county government)

Bass River $139,096.81 Beverly $243,517.65 Bordentown City $372,496.55 Bordentown Twp. $1,170,338.57 Burlington City $968,373.15 Burlington Twp. $2,219,458.60 Chesterfield $743,912.54 Cinnaminson $1,605,310.81 Delanco $435,168.70 Delran $1,620,045.64 Eastampton $603,538.71 Edgewater Park $849,413.94 Evesham $4,438,917.19 Fieldsboro $54,224.18 Florence $1,226,527.40 Hainesport $587,035.70 Lumberton $1,197,647.13 Mansfield $838,215.46 Maple Shade $1,814,938.35 Medford Lakes $384,480.88 Medford $2,298,044.37 Moorestown $2,015,332.06 Mount Holly $937,822.93 Mount Laurel $4,052,078.74 New Hanover $766,997.11 North Hanover $733,794.62 Palmyra $701,377.99 Pemberton $130,059.45 Pemberton $2,650,206.85 Riverside $767,782.97 Riverton $263,753.49 Shamong $625,444.49 Southampton $991,654.18 Springfield Twp. $319,942.31 Tabernacle $667,389.65 Washington Twp. $69,843.10 Westampton $849,610.40 Willingboro $3,143,921.94 Woodland $173,674.55 Wrightstown $76,228.20

Camden County ($209.988 million, $98.23 million to county government)

Audubon Park $98,428.68 Audubon $848,431.61 Barrington $652,458.35 Bellmawr $1,115,819.70 Berlin Borough $740,277.95 Berlin Twp. $559,039.52 Brooklawn $186,444.74 Camden $63,284,329.94 Cherry Hill $11,591,814.51 Chesilhurst $158,939.72 Clementon $486,937.07 Collingswood $1,363,856.03 Gibbsboro $217,879.05 Gloucester City $1,102,067.19 Gloucester Twp. $7,632,602.18 Haddon Heights $739,590.32 Haddon Twp. $1,428,394.59 Haddonfield $1,111,693.94 Hi-Nella $84,283.24 Laurel Springs $183,301.31 Lawnside $283,105.23 Lindenwold $1,695,782.67 Magnolia $419,746.24 Merchantville $363,459.18 Mount Ephraim $450,591.16 Oaklyn $388,508.40 Pennsauken $3,512,882.13 Pine Hill $1,023,284.95 Pine Valley $1,080.55 Runnemede $815,327.36 Somerdale $538,017.82 Stratford $683,205.03 Tavistock $491.16 Voorhees $2,865,924.78 Waterford $1,049,512.95 Winslow $3,794,612.12 Woodlynne $286,346.90

Cape May County ($86.983 million, $17.85 million to county government)

Avalon $121,415.01 Cape May Point $27,013.86 Cape May City $336,150.63 Dennis Twp. $603,538.71 Lower Twp. $2,096,177.17 Middle Twp. $1,785,370.45 North Wildwood $369,353.12 Sea Isle City $199,313.16 Stone Harbor $79,568.09 Ocean City $7,169,866.88 Upper Twp. $1,170,633.27 West Cape May $98,330.44 West Wildwood $54,027.72 Wildwood Crest $299,411.78 Wildwood $486,052.98 Woodbine $237,132.56

Cumberland County ($61.012 million, $29 million to county government)

Bridgeton $8,374,653.80 Commercial Twp. $482,909.55 Deerfield $295,875.42 Downe $142,142.01 Fairfield Twp. $580,650.60 Greenwich Twp. $74,460.02 Hopewell $427,310.12 Lawrence township $300,590.57 Maurice River township $584,383.43 Millville $7,447,936.82 Shiloh borough $47,839.09 Stow Creek township $134,578.13 Upper Deerfield township $714,835.81 Vineland $12,404,262.32

Essex County ($463.755 million, $154.96 million going to county government)

Belleville $3,585,181.04 Bloomfield $26,071,493.11 Caldwell $780,062.00 Cedar Grove $1,226,822.10 East Orange $36,714,803.72 Essex Fells $205,108.86 Fairfield $734,187.55 Glen Ridge $744,010.77 Irvington $29,146,340.85 Livingston $2,976,730.72 Maplewood $2,493,133.54 Millburn $1,972,502.82 Montclair $3,788,227.02 Newark $182,647,351.50 North Caldwell $650,395.48 Nutley $2,793,134.71 Orange $3,001,092.31 Roseland $573,184.96 South Orange $1,639,593.85 Verona $1,315,329.32 West Caldwell $1,064,542.48 West Orange $4,672,218.70

Gloucester County ($85.208 million, $56.56 million to county government

Clayton $858,353.07 Deptford $2,981,249.40 East Greenwich $1,052,951.08 Elk Twp. $409,923.02 Franklin Twp. $1,601,185.05 Glassboro $1,992,935.12 Greenwich Twp. $471,023.46 Harrison Twp. $1,288,413.69 Logan $577,016.01 Mantua $1,457,766.03 Monroe $3,621,330.49 National Park $289,097.40 Newfield $151,572.30 Paulsboro $575,051.37 Pitman $858,647.76 South Harrison $306,779.20 Swedesboro $252,260.32 Washington Twp. $4,690,882.82 Wenonah $217,289.65 West Deptford $2,060,911.81 Westville $407,074.29 Woodbury $962,086.28 Woodbury Heights $291,160.28 Woolwich $1,273,089.47

Hudson County ($424.614 million, $130.41 million to county government)

Bayonne $39,239,369.63 East Newark $255,403.75 Guttenberg $1,092,440.43 Harrison $1,970,636.40 Hoboken $27,201,022.91 Jersey City $145,818,453.10 Kearny $4,033,218.16 North Bergen $17,755,220.29 Secaucus $2,150,597.82 Union City $26,421,978.39 Weehawken $1,437,923.12 West New York $26,828,538.60

Hunterdon County ($36.337 million, $24.12 million to county government)

Alexandria Twp. $466,995.94 Bethlehem Twp. $378,586.94 Bloomsbury $82,416.83 Califon $102,750.89 Clinton $263,949.95 Clinton Twp. $1,234,287.74 Delaware Twp. $434,677.54 East Amwell $378,979.87 Flemington $449,608.83 Franklin Twp. $345,580.92 Frenchtown $132,711.72 Glen Gardner $187,721.76 Hampton $129,470.06 High Bridge $334,971.84 Holland Twp. $500,689.58 Kingwood $367,486.70 Lambertville $373,380.64 Lebanon Borough $161,493.76 Lebanon Twp. $597,350.08 Milford $116,012.24 Raritan Twp. $2,198,633.37 Readington $1,556,292.93 Stockton $50,294.89 Tewksbury $567,389.26 Union Twp. $536,446.11 West Amwell $269,058.03

Mercer County ($186.806 million, $71.26 million to county government)

Total to Municipalities: $115,546,392.62

East Windsor $2,680,560.60 Ewing $6,070,873.68 Hamilton $16,894,038.57 Hightstown $521,023.65 Hopewell Borough $187,230.60 Hopewell Twp. $1,741,165.96 Lawrence Twp. $3,186,161.79 Pennington $253,046.18 Princeton $6,057,088.59 Robbinsville $1,428,591.06 Trenton $73,786,424.40 West Windsor $2,740,187.55

Middlesex County ($282.355 million, $160.02 million to county government)

Carteret $2,299,419.62 Cranbury $399,510.41 Dunellen $707,468.39 Edison $14,807,529.41 East Brunswick $4,676,933.84 Helmetta $211,690.42 Highland Park $1,346,861.86 Jamesburg $578,096.57 Metuchen $1,428,591.06 Middlesex Borough $1,343,718.43 Milltown $684,383.82 Monroe Twp. $4,423,396.50 New Brunswick $21,612,801.87 North Brunswick $4,069,858.77 Old Bridge $6,765,761.84 Perth Amboy $16,443,343.42 Piscataway $5,583,224.23 Plainsboro $2,247,945.94 Sayreville $5,520,940.84 South Amboy $901,378.78 South Brunswick $4,487,738.60 South Plainfield $2,362,681.16 South River $1,550,006.07 Spotswood $808,254.64 Woodbridge $17,074,142.14

Monmouth County ($199.347 million, $120.01 million to county government)

Aberdeen $1,899,025.12 Allenhurst $47,446.16 Allentown $174,362.18 Asbury Park $10,316,556.62 Atlantic Highlands $427,408.35 Avon-by-the-Sea $175,148.03 Belmar $544,697.62 Bradley Beach $407,467.22 Brielle $458,351.50 Colts Neck $964,836.79 Deal $70,628.96 Eatontown $1,194,209.00 Englishtown $187,819.99 Fair Haven $563,459.97 Farmingdale $133,006.41 Freehold Borough $1,147,548.70 Freehold Twp. $3,401,192.11 Hazlet $1,931,638.22 Highlands $463,066.65 Holmdel $1,643,523.14 Howell $5,103,359.88 Interlaken $77,505.22 Keansburg $946,172.67 Keyport $685,366.14 Lake Como $165,226.58 Little Silver $567,978.65 Loch Arbour $17,681.80 Long Branch $12,517,310.03 Manalapan $3,862,981.74 Manasquan $570,336.22 Marlboro $3,893,924.88 Matawan $848,726.31 Middletown $6,617,740.39 Millstone $1,021,320.31 Monmouth Beach $318,174.13 Neptune City $451,475.25 Neptune Twp. $2,689,990.89 Ocean Twp. $2,607,279.37 Oceanport $562,084.72 Red Bank $1,175,446.65 Roosevelt $82,122.13 Rumson $659,531.07 Sea Bright $131,434.70 Sea Girt $173,379.85 Shrewsbury $398,135.16 Shrewsbury $97,544.59 Spring Lake Heights $444,107.83 Spring Lake $285,266.34 Tinton Falls $1,714,250.33 Union Beach $521,121.88 Upper Freehold $695,189.36 Wall Twp. $2,510,225.94 West Long Branch $774,168.06

Morris County ($144.027 million, $95.39 million to county government)

Boonton $876,133.10 Boonton Twp. $416,209.88 Butler $751,869.35 Chatham Borough $848,235.15 Chatham Twp. $993,815.29 Chester Borough $159,529.11 Chester Twp. $753,441.07 Denville $1,615,526.96 Dover $1,741,165.96 East Hanover $1,072,793.99 Florham Park $1,129,277.51 Hanover $1,400,005.48 Harding Twp. $ 369,353.12 Jefferson Twp. $2,034,978.50 Kinnelon $972,105.97 Lincoln Park $993,225.90 Long Hill township $828,097.55 Madison $1,734,191.47 Mendham Borough $476,131.53 Mendham Twp. $556,190.78 Mine Hill $341,651.63 Montville $2,068,573.92 Morris Plains $614,442.49 Morris Twp. $2,176,432.89 Morristown $1,892,050.63 Mount Arlington $574,854.90 Mount Olive $2,841,464.96 Mountain Lakes $414,834.63 Netcong $307,565.06 Parsippany-Troy Hills $5,387,477.24 Pequannock $1,470,045.05 Randolph $2,492,937.07 Riverdale $406,190.20 Rockaway Borough $616,505.36 Rockaway Twp. $2,541,856.72 Roxbury $2,215,234.61 Victory Gardens $144,401.35 Washington Twp. $1,783,111.11 Wharton $625,640.96

Ocean County ($195.209 million, $117.76 million to county government)

$Brick $7,537,053.81 Barnegat Light $57,662.31 Barnegat $2,323,682.97 Bay Head $95,972.87 Beach Haven $118,369.82 Beachwood $1,111,202.78 Berkeley Twp. $4,129,289.26 Eagleswood $157,466.24 Harvey Cedars $33,890.11 Island Heights $164,931.88 Jackson $5,671,043.83 Lacey Twp. $2,877,712.65 Lakehurst $266,012.83 Lakewood $27,330,871.98 Lavallette $183,301.31 Little Egg Harbor $2,132,817.79 Long Beach $301,671.12 Manchester $4,295,007.00 Mantoloking $24,459.82 Ocean Gate $199,902.55 Ocean Twp. $892,734.34 Pine Beach $214,539.15 Plumsted $841,948.29 Point Pleasant Beach $447,054.80 Point Pleasant $1,844,015.08 Seaside Heights $285,855.74 Seaside Park $151,572.30 Ship Bottom $113,261.74 South Toms River $361,985.70 Stafford Twp. $2,735,275.94 Surf City $117,780.42 Toms River $10,098,712.32 Tuckerton $332,810.73

Passaic County ($243.075 million, $97.33 million to county government)

Bloomingdale $791,849.86 Clifton $28,569,984.51 Haledon $814,639.73 Hawthorne $1,842,148.67 Little Falls $1,421,813.04 North Haledon $824,659.42 Passaic $33,975,359.93 Paterson $63,716,304.29 Pompton Lakes $1,079,179.08 Prospect Park $573,970.81 Ringwood $1,198,236.52 Totowa $1,060,122.03 Wanaque $1,155,407.28 Wayne $4,899,141.06 West Milford $2,586,552.37 Woodland Park $1,235,859.46

Salem County ($18.228 million, $12.1 million to county government)

Alloway $329,962.00 Carneys Point $753,833.99 Elmer $128,487.73 Elsinboro $95,088.78 Lower Alloways Creek $164,244.26 Mannington $168,566.48 Oldmans Twp. $175,639.19 Penns Grove $467,290.63 Pennsville $1,219,847.61 Pilesgrove $391,062.44 Pittsgrove $864,345.23 Quinton $240,472.45 Salem City $462,280.79 Upper Pittsgrove $329,569.07 Woodstown $337,525.88

Somerset County ($96.473 million, $63.79 million to county government)

Total to Municipalities: $32,683,286.72

Bedminster $782,714.26 Bernards $2,656,002.55 Bernardsville $745,975.42 Bound Brook $1,000,003.92 Branchburg $1,424,268.84 Bridgewater $4,319,073.90 Far Hills $88,703.69 Franklin Twp. $6,819,531.17 Green Brook $688,313.11 Hillsborough $3,924,376.87 Manville $994,208.22 Millstone $40,078.74 Montgomery $2,271,521.67 North Plainfield $2,091,265.56 Peapack and Gladstone $255,109.05 Raritan $762,773.13 Rocky Hill $65,717.35 Somerville $1,184,975.17 South Bound Brook $443,813.13 Warren Twp. $1,534,878.31 Watchung $589,982.66

Sussex County ($41.050 million, $27.25 million to county government)

Andover Borough $55,304.74 Andover Twp. $576,623.08 Branchville $76,522.89 Byram $779,177.91 Frankford $520,728.96 Franklin Borough $463,754.27 Fredon $310,413.79 Green Twp. $340,964.01 Hamburg $307,565.06 Hampton $475,640.37 Hardyston $764,836.00 Hopatcong $1,393,522.16 Lafayette $232,122.72 Montague $358,351.11 Newton $787,724.11 Ogdensburg $221,513.64 Sandyston $179,077.32 Sparta $1,824,663.34 Stanhope $324,755.69 Stillwater $380,158.66 Sussex Borough $194,990.94 Vernon $2,160,028.11 Walpack $1,080.55 Wantage $1,070,927.57

Union County ($221.424 million, $129.23 million to county government)

Total to Municipalities: $92,194,473.19

Berkeley Heights $1,312,677.05 Clark $1,562,972.72 Cranford $2,362,877.63 Elizabeth $39,781,026.43 Fanwood $756,093.34 Garwood $427,506.59 Hillside $2,157,867.00 Kenilworth $804,620.05 Linden $4,161,214.73 Mountainside $676,328.78 New Providence $1,335,466.92 Plainfield $4,942,750.21 Rahway $2,936,651.98 Roselle $2,142,542.77 Roselle Park $1,334,779.30 Scotch Plains $2,384,488.71 Springfield $1,715,527.35 Union Twp. $16,201,418.84 Summit $2,150,990.75 Westfield $2,899,029.04 Winfield $147,643.01

Warren County ($30.76 million, $10.34 million to county government)

Total to Municipalities: $10,340,610.26

Allamuchy $458,351.50 Alpha $221,513.64 Belvidere $251,572.69 Blairstown $559,039.52 Franklin Twp. $297,054.21 Frelinghuysen $213,458.60 Greenwich $534,579.70 Hackettstown $919,060.58 Hardwick $159,037.95 Harmony $242,240.63 Hope $182,417.22 Independence $531,534.50 Knowlton $287,623.92 Liberty $275,246.66 Lopatcong $823,873.56 Mansfield $723,087.31 Oxford $237,918.42 Phillipsburg $1,396,076.20 Pohatcong $311,887.27 Washington Borough $633,597.77 Washington Twp. $624,069.24 White Twp. $457,369.18