NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (PIX11) — A whale’s body was founded under the dock of an abandoned home near Grassy Sound Marina in New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

Police responded to Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood on Sunday morning. They determined the whale’s body needed to be removed “ to provide for safe vessel traffic.” Officials were set to remove the whale’s body during high tide on Sunday.

The Marine Services Bureau asked boaters to avoid the area until the whale was removed. The whale was estimated to be 25 feet long in a post on the Grassy Sound Marina Facebook page.