WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — What can teachers say and not say in the classroom? The issue was debated Thursday night in the Westwood Regional School District after a previous controversy in which the Superintendent banned pride flags and signs from school property.

Members of the Westwood Regional School Board heard public comments at a meeting that included proposed changes to the district’s policy “P2240 Controversial Issues.”

Teacher Kelly O’Connor questioned how the Superintendent would have time to approve conversations and asked the board who determines what controversy is.

Joseph McCallister, a former Westwood board member with two children in the district, told PIX11 he’s concerned about the vague language.

“As soon as we’re trying to micromanage what happens in a classroom, as far as I’m concerned, you’ve crossed the line,” McAllister said.

The grassroots group, New Jersey Public Education Coalition, organized a group to attend the meeting.

“In the current policy, teachers are allowed to give their own opinion, as long as they disclose to their students it is their own opinion. Public education and education generally are designed for the free expression of ideas. That’s how we teach our kids to evaluate information to develop their own opinions and listen to opinions that might not be the exact same as theirs in an attempt to teach them to research,” Michael Gottesman with the NJPE Coalition told PIX11 News.

Members of the school board and the Superintendent did not comment on the proposed changes during the public comment portion of Thursday night’s meeting.