WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) — A West New York man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a woman in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Tuesday.

Edwin Orlando Velasco-Salazar, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in 2021 for the death of 32-year-old Irma Doris Contreras in West New York in November 2019. Velasco-Salazar will serve his sentence in New Jersey State Prison. His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act.

Back on Nov. 1, 2019, West New York police officers found Contreras unconscious without a pulse in the entry vestibule of a building in the 200 block of 63rd Street, authorities said. Contreras was pronounced dead at a local hospital less than an hour later. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Contreras’ death a homicide and determined she died from “compression of neck.”

Police arrested Velasco-Salazar after they determined he and Contreras entered the vestibule together just several minutes before she was found unconscious by pedestrians.