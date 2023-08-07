PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Inscribed on the court bearing the name of WNBA champion Essence Carson are the words, “We All Win!” It’s a message the Paterson native wants kids to see.

“I want them to think and recognize that we are all in this together,” said Carson. “Although we are individuals, there’s more strength in numbers.”

Last October, the city first dedicated the outdoor court in Carson’s honor. The court was newly renovated, but since then, her artistic mind went to work, leading to a new design unveiled Monday. At center court, an insignia of her alma mater, Rosa Parks Arts High School, and on the baselines, her basketball alma mater, Eastside High School, and crosstown rival JFK High School.

“Each and everyone has had a part in my growth, but more importantly, it’s about representing and pushing the idea, the narrative that united anything is possible,” said Carson.

Naturally, a basketball court has an air of competition, especially when the Eastside Ghosts and JFK Knights’ insignias are painted onto the court. But Carson’s artistic message isn’t one of competition but unity.

“There’s no rivalry here,” said Carson. “I know a lot of people like to reference the Eastside Ghosts and the JFK Knights rivalry. We leave that on the field, we leave that on the court, but outside of that, when we’re within these city limits, and outside of these city limits, we’re all Patersonians. Together, we all win.”