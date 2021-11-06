NJ man strangles roommate to death moments after cops deescalate dispute at same home: officials

New Jersey




Man accused of strangling roommate in Wayne, New Jersey

Frank Rance, 38, is accused of fatally strangling his roommate, Frank Majuri, in Wayne, New Jersey on Nov. 5, 2021. (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

WAYNE, N.J. — A New Jersey man is accused of strangling his 60-year-old roommate to death Friday night, just minutes after police officers stopped by the complex to break up a fight between the two men, authorities said.

Officers were first called to the Wayne apartment building on Hinchman Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon arrival, the officers were able to deescalate the matter between the two residents involved and left the scene, officials said.

About an hour later, at approximately 11:40 p.m., police responded again to the same home after a report of an unresponsive male, the prosecutor’s office said.

The cops discovered a man laying unconscious on the floor of an apartment, at which time they performed CPR on the man, authorities said.

The man, later identified as Frank Majuri, 60, remained unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene just after midnight, according to officials.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Majuri’s roommate, Frank Rance, 38, initially got into a verbal argument with the victim, authorities said.

During the dispute, Rance started to strangle Majuri, ultimately resulting in his death, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Officials said Rance was arrested on the scene without incident and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said their investigation remained active and ongoing Saturday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact Det. Darren Williams at the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-633-3534 or 973-694-0600.

