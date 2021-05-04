Wayne fatal fire: 3 dead in New Jersey house blaze

New Jersey

Wayne, NJ House fire

Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a home in Wayne, NJ. (PIX11)

WAYNE, N.J. — Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a home in New Jersey Monday night, authorities said.

Emergency responders were called to a fire at a 1.5-story single-family residence along Jackson Avenue near Gibbs Drive in Wayne just after 6 p.m. according to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately disclosed.

Footage captured by PIX11 News showed damage to the home’s windows and the back of the house’s structure.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

